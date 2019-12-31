Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EASI)

Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of EASI opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

