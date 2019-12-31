Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Announces $0.15 — Dividend

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBUY opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

