Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.26. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.62.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $102.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $105.70.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.