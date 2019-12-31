Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce $8.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $9.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $32.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $32.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.91 billion to $34.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 777,796 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.