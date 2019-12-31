Analysts Anticipate Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $777.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report $777.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $775.19 million and the highest is $780.03 million. Godaddy posted sales of $695.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Godaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 5,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $402,559.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $57,400.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,952. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Godaddy by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Godaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Godaddy by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Godaddy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.92. 125,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,523. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 107.78, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.67.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Godaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.