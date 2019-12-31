Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

ON stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.19. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 726,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,891,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,282 shares of company stock worth $1,326,267. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

