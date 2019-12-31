Analysts Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post sales of $39.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the highest is $67.54 million. Regenxbio posted sales of $40.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year sales of $59.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $91.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $211.93 million, with estimates ranging from $169.67 million to $286.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Regenxbio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

