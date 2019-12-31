Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to report $121.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.71 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $368.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.20 million to $371.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $410.50 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.14 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,051.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

