Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.10 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to report $121.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.71 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $368.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.20 million to $371.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $410.50 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.14 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,051.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.