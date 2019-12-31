Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIII stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

