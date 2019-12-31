Analysts Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.12 Million

Analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce $26.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.70 million. IntriCon reported sales of $30.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $112.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $112.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.73 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $125.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon during the third quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter worth $76,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 57.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.67. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

