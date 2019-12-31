Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.50. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Sunoco stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Machell Simon bought 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,430,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $2,274,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth $1,572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 51.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

