Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will announce $615.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $618.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $519.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 16,411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 311,810 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 184,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

