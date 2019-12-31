Analysts Expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark raised their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vipshop from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,182,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after buying an additional 219,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vipshop by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,731,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vipshop by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,957,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,485,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,642,000 after purchasing an additional 118,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,129 shares during the period. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.