Analysts Set $25.50 Price Target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $25.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 207,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $21.79.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

