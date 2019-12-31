Analysts Set Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) PT at $9.58

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

BBD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 91,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,013,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.0047 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136,438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,812,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,221,000 after buying an additional 4,977,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,632,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 97.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,606,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

