Analysts Set Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Target Price at €51.33

Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.33 ($59.69).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

FRA BNR traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Friday, reaching €48.48 ($56.37). 139,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.18. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

