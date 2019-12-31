Analysts Set Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) PT at €58.86

Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €58.86 ($68.44).

COP has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ETR COP opened at €63.75 ($74.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.90. Compugroup Medical has a 1 year low of €39.32 ($45.72) and a 1 year high of €74.80 ($86.98).

About Compugroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

