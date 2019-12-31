Analysts Set Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) PT at $46.22

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFS. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Domtar has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $53.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 37.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 1,915.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Domtar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

