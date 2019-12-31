Analysts Set Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $14.09

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.09.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Evolent Health by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 805,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 435,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $8.92 on Friday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $768.26 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

