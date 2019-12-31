Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 1,447.20

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,447.20 ($19.04).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hiscox to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,424 ($18.73) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,345.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,554.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.44. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 32.81.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

