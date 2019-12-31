Analysts Set Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) PT at $3.83

Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other Iamgold news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $790,700.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 833.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020,206 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.40 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

