Analysts Set Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) PT at GBX 281.75

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 281.75 ($3.71).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ibstock to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

LON IBST remained flat at $GBX 315 ($4.14) during trading on Friday. 378,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.80 ($4.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.47.

Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

