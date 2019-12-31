Analysts Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) Price Target at GBX 151.92

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 151.92 ($2.00).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 150.60 ($1.98) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.39. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

In other news, insider Salman Amin purchased 8,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £10,987.44 ($14,453.35).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

