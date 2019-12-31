Analysts Set Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Target Price at €58.50

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €58.50 ($68.02).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of KGX stock traded down €1.08 ($1.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €61.56 ($71.58). The company had a trading volume of 115,306 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.88. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

