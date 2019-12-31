Analysts Set Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) PT at $48.00

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $876.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,726. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 14,277.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 11.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

