Analysts Set Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Target Price at $26.29

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 779.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.21. 54,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,127. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

