Analysts Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) PT at $63.48

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTR shares. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 198,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTR stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.19.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $88.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

