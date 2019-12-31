Analysts Set Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Target Price at $98.42

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SMG opened at $105.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 187.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

