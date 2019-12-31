Analysts Set Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) PT at $161.53

Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get Spotify alerts:

NYSE SPOT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.26. 18,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,196. Spotify has a 1-year low of $108.59 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.