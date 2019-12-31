Analysts Set Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) PT at €54.57

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.57 ($63.46).

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €60.65 ($70.52). The stock had a trading volume of 14,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.