Analysts Set Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) PT at €16.38

Shares of Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.38 ($19.04).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SZU shares. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:SZU traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €16.41 ($19.08). 133,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.10. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a twelve month high of €16.52 ($19.21).

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

