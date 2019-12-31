Analysts Set Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) PT at $55.80

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTU. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

VRTU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,066. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $404,164.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $333,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,471,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,035 shares of company stock worth $2,401,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 59.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

