Analysts Set Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Target Price at $37.50

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. Svb Leerink cut Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $542.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $48.64.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $51,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

