Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wirecard (WDI)

Wirecard (ETR: WDI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/31/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €151.00 ($175.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €134.00 ($155.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €151.00 ($175.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WDI stock opened at €107.50 ($125.00) on Tuesday. Wirecard AG has a one year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a one year high of €170.70 ($198.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €113.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.