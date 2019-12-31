Analyzing Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) & TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke 4.87% 8.16% 2.21% TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke $115.13 billion 0.42 $8.41 billion $12.86 6.30 TERNA RETE ELET/ADR $2.33 billion 5.74 N/A N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke 3 7 4 0 2.07 TERNA RETE ELET/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus price target of $75.11, suggesting a potential downside of 7.27%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke is more favorable than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats TERNA RETE ELET/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers energy solutions, telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid in Italy with approximately 72,800 kilometers of high voltage lines; and 25 interconnection lines. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.