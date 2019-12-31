Analyzing Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) & Iveda Solutions (NYSE:IVDA)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 11.34% 2.24% 0.62% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -8.84, meaning that its stock price is 984% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $746.40 million 13.12 -$63.40 million ($0.05) -1,360.20 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ceridian HCM and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 5 9 0 2.64 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus price target of $59.85, suggesting a potential downside of 12.00%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

