Analyzing Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) and Cloudflare (OTCMKTS:NET)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellinetics and Cloudflare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.38 million 0.55 -$2.34 million ($0.13) -0.55 Cloudflare $192.67 million 26.81 -$87.16 million N/A N/A

Intellinetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudflare.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -82.32% N/A -190.89% Cloudflare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intellinetics and Cloudflare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cloudflare 0 3 9 0 2.75

Cloudflare has a consensus price target of $20.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Given Cloudflare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Summary

Cloudflare beats Intellinetics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solution that includes image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It offers its products through software installed on customer equipment, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, Zero Trust Security, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. The company serves customers in the consumer/retail, healthcare/life sciences, software, education/non-profit, industrial/transportation, media/entertainment, finance/real estate, and hardware industries, as well as to the government. CloudFlare, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

