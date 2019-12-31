Analyzing Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Hamilton Lane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Lane 1 3 2 0 2.17

Hamilton Lane has a consensus target price of $57.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Volatility and Risk

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hamilton Lane pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.20% 16.39% 8.87% Hamilton Lane 15.34% 56.89% 26.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Hamilton Lane’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $98.67 million 1.83 $9.63 million N/A N/A Hamilton Lane $252.18 million 12.45 $33.57 million $1.91 31.69

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

