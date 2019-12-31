Analyzing Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ViacomCBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sinclair Broadcast Group and ViacomCBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair Broadcast Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 ViacomCBS 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.57, suggesting a potential upside of 62.86%. ViacomCBS has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.59%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Dividends

Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ViacomCBS pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sinclair Broadcast Group and ViacomCBS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair Broadcast Group $3.06 billion 0.99 $341.24 million $3.35 9.82 ViacomCBS $14.51 billion 1.07 $1.96 billion $5.19 7.99

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Sinclair Broadcast Group. ViacomCBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sinclair Broadcast Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sinclair Broadcast Group and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair Broadcast Group 5.99% 25.47% 4.29% ViacomCBS 18.98% 44.13% 7.94%

Risk and Volatility

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Sinclair Broadcast Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, and/or provided services to 191 stations in 89 markets, which broadcast 605 channels. The company also owns and operates various networks carried on distribution platforms; and Tennis Channel, a cable network that includes coverage of various tennis' top tournaments and original professional sport, and tennis lifestyle shows. In addition, it offers digital agency services; and broadcast related technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. Further, the company provides sign design and fabrication services; and invests in various real estate ventures, including developmental land, and operating commercial and multi-family residential real estate properties and apartments, as well as private equity and structured debt/mezzanine financing investment funds. Additionally, it offers Tennis Magazine; and operates Tennis.com, an online tennis platform. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

