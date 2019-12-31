AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.12. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after buying an additional 242,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,985,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 25,030.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,919,000 after buying an additional 1,093,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 133,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AnaptysBio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,881,000 after acquiring an additional 147,292 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANAB. Wedbush lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

