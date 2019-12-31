Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.92 million and a PE ratio of 18.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.