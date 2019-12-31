Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives $47.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sidoti set a $50.00 target price on Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $1,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,607.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.74, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

