Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Apergy stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.25. Apergy has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apergy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,401,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,074,000 after purchasing an additional 532,281 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,250,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,497,000 after buying an additional 632,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,576,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,863,000 after buying an additional 245,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 140.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after buying an additional 918,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the third quarter valued at $14,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

