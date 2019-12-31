Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $85.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 18.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.