Apollo Medical (AMEH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ: AMEH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/27/2019 – Apollo Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

12/24/2019 – Apollo Medical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Apollo Medical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Apollo Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

12/10/2019 – Apollo Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

12/10/2019 – Apollo Medical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2019 – Apollo Medical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2019 – Apollo Medical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Apollo Medical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.70 million, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of -0.88.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $215,017.00. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 295,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,628 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

