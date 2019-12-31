AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.60 Million

Brokerages expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce sales of $66.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. AppFolio posted sales of $50.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $255.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $255.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $317.90 million to $329.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.28.

APPF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.72. 4,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $116.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.24 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $482,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,251 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 289.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

