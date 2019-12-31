Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 31,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APLE. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

