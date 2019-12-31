Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

ACIO opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47. Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

