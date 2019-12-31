Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Stake Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,098 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.63% of Apyx Medical worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Apyx Medical by 277.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 0.16. Apyx Medical Corp has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Corp will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apyx Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

