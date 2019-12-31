Aragon Reaches Market Cap of $12.74 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $12.74 million and approximately $8,441.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005648 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, IDEX, AirSwap and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.01333732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, GOPAX, AirSwap, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.